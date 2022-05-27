Piper Sandler Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $91.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

