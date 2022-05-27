Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 50.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 101,764 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 67.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

