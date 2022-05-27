Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,718 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 255.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,371.00 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

