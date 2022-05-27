Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Unitil worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Unitil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unitil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unitil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unitil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Unitil Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.