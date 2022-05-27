Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.43 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 351,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

