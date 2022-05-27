Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CommScope worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $196,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

