Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,169 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Ebix worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EBIX. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

EBIX stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $901.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ebix Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.