Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,599 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

