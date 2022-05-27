Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
