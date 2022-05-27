Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

