RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RADCOM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.13.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

