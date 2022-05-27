Raymond James & Associates Has $621,000 Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Unitil worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unitil by 296.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unitil by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unitil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

