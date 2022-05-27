Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 68,696 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

VIPS opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

