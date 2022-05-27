Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 173,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

