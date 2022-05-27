Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.