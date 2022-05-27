Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

