Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $806.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

