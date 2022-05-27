SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 5.95 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.44.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.