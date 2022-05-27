SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 5.95 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.44.
SmartRent Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.