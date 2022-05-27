Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Spok worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spok by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 74.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spok by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 192,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spok by 222.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,680.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,313 shares of company stock worth $158,330. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.