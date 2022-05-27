Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stepan were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $16,746,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $109.84 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

