Stephens Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

