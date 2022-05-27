StockNews.com Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to “Buy”

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

ANF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

