Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SUZ stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

