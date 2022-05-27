Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,950,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,835,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

