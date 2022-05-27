Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares valued at $1,870,161. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

