Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,059 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albany International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $83.91 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

