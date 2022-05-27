Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,632 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

