Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,828 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,867,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,936,000.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CARG opened at $24.76 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

