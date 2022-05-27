Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,988 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

