Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,038 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 85,479 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,918,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.