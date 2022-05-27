Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 612 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

WIRE stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

