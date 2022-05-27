Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,089 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

