Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 862 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

