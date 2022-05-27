Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 888 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentherm by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

