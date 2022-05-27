Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cannae were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

