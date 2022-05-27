Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vicor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $65.40 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.