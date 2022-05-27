Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.