Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,018 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Integer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.