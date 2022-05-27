Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,373 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

Shake Shack stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.