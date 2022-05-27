Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,412 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 137,620 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 156,990 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

