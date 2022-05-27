Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,732 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.