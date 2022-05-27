Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,198 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock worth $21,618,782. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

