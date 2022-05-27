Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,316 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.