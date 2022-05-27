Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,075 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $72,570,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,237,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares during the period.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

TWNK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

