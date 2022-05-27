Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 834 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shutterstock stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

