Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.