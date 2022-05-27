Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

