Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

