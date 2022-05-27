Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $509,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,061,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

