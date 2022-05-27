Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.