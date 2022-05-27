Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $515,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plexus were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

